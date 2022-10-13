Big Downforce Helps 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Clinch Face-Melting Nurburgring Laptime

The new 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 has set a rapid pace around the Nürburgring, laying down a laptime of 6:49.328 on the hallowed Nordschlieife circuit.

The new time is a full 10.6 seconds faster than the existing Porsche 911 GT3, which achieved a time of 6:59.93 on the same 20.8 km distance back in 2021. Porsche's brand ambassador and test driver, Jörg Bergmeister, was behind the wheel for the hot lap.

Always doing things by the book, Porsche made sure that an official was on hand to witness the laptime. The car was equipped with the Weissach performance package, and wore Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires for the attempt.

For the pedants wondering about the time on the previously-shorter 20.6 km Nürburgring lap, Porsche reported it was achieved in 6:44.848. Either way, it's darn quick, even besting the 918 Spyder's time of 6:57 on the 20.6 km circuit.

It's still not the quickest 911 out there, though. Porsche currently holds the official production car lap record at the Nürburgring with the 911 GT2 RS MR. Fitted with the OEM Manthey Performance kit, it laid down a scorching laptime of 6:38.835 in 2021.

The new GT3 RS has set a new benchmark in this regard, but it didn't do so with mere raw power. It boasts 518 horsepower from its 4.0-liter flat six engine, but that's only a lift of 16 hp over the GT3. Instead, it's down to the motorsporting focus of the GT3 RS, perhaps most obvious in its aerodynamics. At 285 km/h, the GT3 RS makes a full 860 kilograms of downforce, a full three times more than the regular GT3.

Andreas Preuninger, Porsche's director of GT cars, noted that the laptime was achieved with some difficulty. “Considering the far from ideal conditions, with a strong headwind on the long straight of the Döttinger Höhe and cool asphalt temperatures, we are satisfied with this time," he said. Bergmeister reported similar feelings after getting behind the wheel, noting that "We lost a little downforce due to the strong, sometimes gusting wind, but I’m still very happy with the lap."

If you've already got a 911 GT3, and your friends are ten seconds faster than you around the Nürburgring, that's a tough pill to swallow. They're clearly very fast, and you have some very rich friends. The great news is, though, if you buy yourself a GT3 RS, they won't be beating you anymore.