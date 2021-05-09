Buy This 101-Mile 1991 Porsche 964 Carrera RS and Then Drive the Hell Out of It

If car auctions where the results may actually make sense are more your jam than, uh, this, and you've got a ton of pounds sterling burning a hole in your pocket, I have a Porsche that may be of interest to you. It needs a new owner and, in my opinion, one willing to add some miles to the odometer. Collecting Cars, an online European auction platform, is helping to find new homes for the Leonard Collection—a very choice assemblage of mostly Porsches, but also with a few Ferraris, BMW M cars and a 2005 Ford GT thrown in for good measure.

Oh, and a Sabre light tank! I need to find a way to party with this Leonard cat. He sounds fun. Anyway, it's hard to pick just one notable car from this dream collection, but one stood out to me in particular: a stunning Guards Red Porsche 911 (964) Carrera RS with a mere 164 km on the odometer. That's just about 101 miles. If you can find another 964 Carrera RS that's basically a brand-new car, well, I suppose you should buy it. Collecting Cars calls this "quite possibly an unrepeatable example," and I'm inclined to agree.

