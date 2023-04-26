Wait, Is This Pro Golfer Patrick Reed’s Wrecked Porsche 911 GT2 RS on Copart?

Update: 04/27/21 7:39 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information from VINwiki suggesting the car is indeed a match.

Earlier this week, we reported on a badly mangled and very green Porsche 911 GT2 RS that showed up on Copart. Now, we've stumbled upon a tantalizing piece of information that suggests the wrecked GT2 could possibly belong to none other than golf pro Patrick Reed. While we can't say for certain that this car is his, some of the evidence strongly suggests that is the case.

The car in question is a 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, currently listed as residing in Houston, Texas, according to Copart. The car shows serious damage to just about every panel including the roof. In particular, the front bumper is entirely destroyed on the driver's side, exposing the wheel, while both sides of the car have been badly smashed up. The rear wing itself is missing entirely. Tragically, the incident occurred with just 361 miles on the clock. This supercar was destroyed before the end of the break-in period.

A trail of breadcrumbs leads one to Patrick Reed. This first came to The Drive's attention from a post on Reddit claiming the car belonged to the pro golfer. As it turns out, Reed had previously shared photos of a Porsche 911 GT2 RS that bore a striking resemblance to the wrecked one on Copart. According to a Golfweek report back in 2019, Reed had recently taken delivery of his Porsche 911 GT2 RS, having ordered it after his Masters victory in 2018, presumably to match his new jacket. The color, the wheels, and the sticker pack all point in the direction of the professional golfer. Plus, just like the photo Reed posted to Instagram four years ago, the wrecked car on Copart also has yellow calipers, yellow stitching, and yellow seatbelts.

Further supporting the case, information posted to VINwiki suggests the car is indeed Reed's. Posts to the site outlined the car's spec and original VIN number, which matches up with what we see on the Copart listing.

As with any speculation, there's always a chance we could be off the mark. It's entirely possible that the wrecked Porsche 911 GT2 is not Patrick Reed's, and that it's just a coincidence that his car looks so similar to the one in question. Regardless, the evidence we've uncovered so far does make a compelling case, particularly considering the VIN match. Plus, Porsche doesn't exactly churn out a lot of GT2 RSs every year, let alone in this exact spec.

If this is indeed Patrick Reed's Porsche, it would be a sad end for a beautiful car. The GT2 RS is a well-respected and highly sought-after machine, with a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine capable of churning out 690 horsepower. With a top speed of 211 mph and a 0-60 time of just 2.6 seconds, it's a car that commands respect and caution in equal measure. It's no wonder that a moment of overenthusiasm or a simple error could have resulted in such a devastating crash.

We can only hope that it has found its way into the hands of someone capable of restoring it to its former glory. Given the degree of damage, though, it may end up as little more than an engine donor. In the meantime, let this serve as a reminder that even the most skilled drivers can find themselves in trouble when faced with the immense power of a supercar.

Stay tuned as we continue to investigate the mystery of the wrecked Porsche 911 GT2 RS, and whether or not it truly belongs to golf star Patrick Reed. The Drive has reached out to Reed's team for comment and will update this article accordingly. In the meantime, take a look over the pictures and decide for yourself. And, as always, remember to drive responsibly and with respect for the machines we love.