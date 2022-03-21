Here's What It Takes to Prep and Run a Factory Race Car in a Professional Series

That's just the start. From there, each racing series has a host of equipment specific to that series that needs to be installed on the car. Data acquisition, transponders, and various pieces of safety equipment. Additionally, the fire suppression system has to be installed here in America as the fire bottle can’t be transported with the car via air freight. And then all those systems have to be programmed to work with the systems already installed in the car from the factory. No small feat.

While we’re doing all that, we also take the time to add functionality to those systems that will help us during the season. One of the most important additions this year is the installation of a rear camera that uses our Motec data screen as the rearview monitor. One of the weak points of the GT4 RS, we quickly discovered, is that the massive racing-spec rear wing basically blocks out all rearward vision. Adding a camera allows me to get some idea of how close a following car is. It's a pretty big deal for running in SRO GT America as we run multiple classes in the same race and the GT3 and GT2 cars have a massively quick closing rate and the last thing you want to do is turn into a corner and find one of those beasts already on your inside.

Crunch Time

Going through everything on the car takes my crew a good two weeks of non-stop thrashing with many late nights to get through. While they're doing that, I’m sitting around eating Pop-Tarts, watching Netflix, and hard at work putting the finishing touches on our sponsor contracts for the season. These are normally done before the end of the year prior, but again, with COVID-related delays and also how late our previous season ended, I’m still wrapping things up in early February.

The good news is that in addition to our longtime partners Motul, Gurit, OMP, Bell, Sonic Tools, and Wine Country Motorsports, we also added an additional primary partner in Hella Pagid. Landing major sponsors is always tough, so it feels awesome to sign one just before the start of the season. Though, it will mean a lot more work for the team, as we’ll have more guests to take care of on race weekends, and more things that we need to do post-race to make sure we give our partners the best value for every dollar spent.

Once the car was fully prepped, we had less than a week to go before the car had to leave for St. Pete. Still, there was no way I was going to jump into a new race car for the first time on a race weekend (and at a street course like St. Pete, no less). So we loaded up the car to do a quick shakedown at our local track, High Plains Raceway in Colorado.