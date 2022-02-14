Racing Still Has a Diversity Problem. Robb Holland's Got a Plan to Fix It

Holland doesn't think of himself as a Black driver and journalist. He's just a driver and journalist who happens to be Black, as he wrote for us in June 2020. Luckily, he hasn't had to overcome any obstacles that were overtly put in his way that had to do with his race. "I've been fortunate because my father was a fairly well-known corporate executive. I grew up having an understanding of what corporations wanted and were looking for in their partners," he said. That, in addition to his days spent racing bicycles—where he also had to work with sponsors to make a living off of it—are what Holland attributes to his own longevity in the sport.

But as one of the very few Black pro drivers and automotive and motorsports journalists, he sees it as his duty to keep that door open behind him for others to follow if they so choose. Just because something wasn't a problem for Holland doesn't mean he won't recognize it as a problem for others. Holland's own activism, then, includes speaking up, speaking out, and being as visible as possible so others can see that you don't need to be a white man in order to drive, wrench, or write.

The Natural Momentum of Things

The galvanizing murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in 2020 swept the nation, with company after company subsequently pledging better DEI initiatives and outreach. The automotive landscape was no different. Programs sprang up, solidarity statements appeared on corporate press sites and Twitter.

Now, two years later, I asked Holland if he thought places like the motorsport industry have continued the move in the way that everybody pledged it would—or if that momentum has slowed.

"I think the momentum slowed, but that's always going to be what happens," Holland said. "I don't see any evil intent behind it. It's just the natural ebb and flow of things, but the one thing that made an impact is that it created a different platform for us to work with."