Chevy Has Logged 80,000 Brutal Miles on Its 3D-Printed Racing Parts

Major OEMs clearly see the benefits of 3D printing just as well as startups do, which is why we hear about Volkswagen, Porsche, Daimler, Ford and many more spending a portion of their R&D budgets on industrializing printed parts production. General Motors already went into great depth explaining how 3D printing will make their components both lighter and stronger, and to prove its point, it also put those parts through the test of 80,000 race miles so far in the Corvette C8.R, the Chevy-powered IndyCar open-wheelers, its Silverado race truck and the latest NASCAR Camaros.

Starting with the mid-engine lot, the two Corvette C8.Rs that debuted at the Rolex 24 at Daytona back in January are equipped with 75 3D-printed parts, including their oil tanks, tank inlets and caps, air conditioning driver cooling boxes and integrated hydration systems, power steering pump brackets and headlight assemblies. GM says 50 of these parts were designed or printed in-house. Since the start of the program, these C8.Rs have accumulated nearly 8,000 miles of competition in seven races, with Corvette Racing taking home five first-place results and three 1-2 finishes, including a tough one at Sebring.