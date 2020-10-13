As one of the greatest writers of our time once said, "cheating in sports kicks ass and I wish it happened more." Better still than cheating, of course, is when players outsmart rule-makers, finding loopholes that let them win heeding the letter—but perhaps not the spirit—of the law. The practice runs rampant in racing, where automakers can argue their race cars' gas tanks are in fact trunks, much to the amusement of racing fans and the general public alike. So, in the spirit of being popular with Reddit, we'd like to ask our audience the following question:

What’s the Greatest Use of a Regulation Loophole in Racing History?

Let's start by clarifying that we don't mean outright cheating like Toyota's trickery with the Celica in the World Rally Championship, or Ferrari fudging 250 GTO production numbers. We mean stuff like the Toyota GT-One debacle above, or more recently, Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 Team's Dual-Axis Steering.