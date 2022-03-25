Building a Porsche 911 GT3 Is as Complex as You Imagined

Modern car manufacturing is a marvel of technology, science, and logistics. The world has seen up close how relatively small changes can ripple through the entire automotive industry as supply chain issues cause massive problems, but sometimes it can be unclear how, exactly, a change in the price of one raw material can lead to production snafus an entire globe away. I find this video from Porsche, showing the entire manufacturing process of a single 911 GT3, to be quite good for visualizing just how complicated it is to make one car.

The video in question follows that 911 GT3 over the course of two days, as it's built in Porsche's Zuffenhausen factory located in the eponymous German town. Cheery piano scores the car's journey from a few pieces of stamped sheet metal to a completed car. Around 1,500 workers are involved in the process as it goes from an order number to power-sliding around a circuit.