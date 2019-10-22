You’ll Cry Over Classic Porsche Prices After Seeing Emory Motorsports’ 1959 ½ Speedster

According to the company, “Porsche enthusiasts know that the ‘Speedster’ model was made between the years of 1954-1958, being replaced by the Convertible D in 1959. When Rod gained a client looking for an open car concept, he knew that making a Speedster-like car from a coupe was entirely feasible.” With that, every aluminum panel of the car would be touched either to repair the decades of damage and weather, or to transform the car from coupe to Speedster spec.

Though the casual observer won’t be able to identify all the subtle and nuanced changes made to the exterior of the Porsche 356, the least subtle change is the car’s now open top status. Without a roof, Rod’s customer will be able to experience the wind in their hair and to listen to the Speedster’s naturally aspirated engine. Apart from the roof removal, Emory Motorsports “hand-formed” an aluminum tonneau cover and headrest fairing for the driver, which is integrated with Emory’s roll cage. There are new “body-hugging bumpers,” a louvered engine lid, hood handle delete, and a new fuel-filler access cap for the car’s custom 18-gallon fuel tank.

The exterior is finished in a “period-correct” Aquamarine Metallic paint and Mobil’s classic Pegasus logo on the front fender.