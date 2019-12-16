For Sale: Stunning 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster With a Half-Million Miles

Maybe the best part about this car is the fact that nobody’s claiming it to be perfect. Along the way to that massive mileage number, the Porsche picked up several repairs and even engine changes—currently running a 1.6-liter flat-four engine from another 1958 Speedster. Robbins also replaced the old drum brake setup for disc brakes from a 356C, along with aftermarket alloy wheels, an electric fuel pump, and upgraded lighting in the front and back. According to the listing, the car was involved in a collision with a light pole in 1960, which is documented along with everything else in a 356 Registry Magazine from 2009.

The 356A was produced for just a few years between 1955 and 1959, and the cars’ popularity has grown significantly in recent times. Replicas built on other cars like the VW Beetle are especially popular, which has driven the prices of genuine examples even higher. According to the NADA, the average retail selling price of $268,300 dwarfs the 356A’s original MSRP of just over $3,000. These average prices don’t take into account modified cars or calculate a degree of completeness, so it’s not surprising to see this heavily driven Porsche checking in below the quarter-million-dollar mark.