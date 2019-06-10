Turbocharged, Air-Cooled Porsche 356 RSR Is a 400-Horsepower Weapon of Mass Induction

As to the inspiration behind the project, Rod Emory said, “It started back in 2012 when I had my friend Greg Macey sketch a concept I had had in mind for quite some time. The idea was to create an homage to the Porsche works 935 cars of the 1970s while retaining our Emory 356 Outlaw styling. Greg did phenomenal sketches, which we posted on Instagram. MOMO CEO Henrique Cisneros reached out and asked what it would take to turn the concept into reality. Once we zeroed in on the details, we had a second rendering done by Avedis Djinguelian to serve as a more representative style guide to the finished product.”

After the car debuted at Luftgekuhlt earlier this year and people finally got a chance to see it in the flesh, Emory said they were a little taken aback by the design. “It was too over-the-top even for some of the forgiving purists,” Emory recalls, adding, “Something we’re used to after being branded Outlaws by the period-correct owners decades ago. But the car definitely attracted a lot of attention and now serves as a benchmark for what we can do with Porsche’s extremely flexible platforms.” As to what that entails, your guess is as good as ours but we can’t wait to find out what Emory Motorsports’ next Jurassic Park-esque project will be.