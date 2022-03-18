How Ford Beat the EV Supply Chain Crunch to Avoid Tesla-Like Price Hikes

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now entered its third week, and supply chain effects have already cascaded across many industries with financial implications well into the billions of dollars. Consumers have already seen effects, of course, from gas prices to electric vehicle sticker shock, but suppliers are facing similar woes as prices for crucial metals and alloys required for auto production skyrocket. The latest problem for most automakers is nickel, though Ford has come out ahead thanks to some strategic pricing arrangements.

Nickel is a crucial component in many electric vehicles because it's used to construct battery cathodes. It has a high energy density and as automakers look to extend range, it's become even more vital; it's a way to push EVs further with more expensive cobalt. As a result, prices of nickel were already on the rise before the Russian invasion began; now, they have doubled, as Russia accounts for 10 percent of the world's nickel supply and 20 percent of the world's "class 1" nickel supply, which is the purity level usually required for EV applications. Furthermore, the state-owned company Norilsk Nickel controls the largest deposits of the metal on Earth. Even though Norilsk has not been directly sanctioned, transport of metal out of the country has been heavily impacted by Western sanctions, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut the West off from its supply entirely, which could exacerbate the price spike even more drastically.

This has most publically affected Tesla, with CEO Elon Musk tweeting about inflation affecting the company right before the base price of its Model 3 jumped $2,000 to $46,990. Tesla uses a nickel-cobalt-manganese blend of metal in its batteries, which have cathodes that are 90 percent composed of nickel, leaving the company vulnerable to the current-day geopolitical instability that has ensued in the wake of Russia's invasion.