There's a new Ford in town — two, to be exact. The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker this morning confirmed recent reports that it would split its electric vehicle and internal combustion operations into two separate business units within the company, with "Ford Model e" heading up EV development and "Ford Blue" driving traditional vehicles.

While the move is primarily a reorganization within Ford and is unlikely to yield things like separate external branding or dealerships, it does represent an aggressive plan to prepare for an electric future. The two units "will be run as distinct businesses, but also support each other," as well as the new Ford Pro commercial and fleet division, company officials said in a news release. All are expected to have distinct financial results and profit-and-loss statements by 2023.

Veteran executive Kumar Galhotra will serve as president of Ford Blue, while Doug Field, who joined Ford in 2021 after a career with Apple and Tesla, will head up Ford Model e.