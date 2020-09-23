Genesis Is Testing Its Tesla Model S Rival at the Nurburgring Now

With Tesla claiming 520 miles of range from its upcoming Model S Plaid just to one-up the Lucid Air by three miles, South Korean giant Hyundai is all set to sell one million pure-electric vehicles across its Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands by 2025. The group has already developed a scalable skateboard platform with EV startup Canoo, not to mention that last year, it also bought a stake in Croatia's VW-favorite EV tech company Rimac.

The group's premium brand Genesis cooked up a significantly upgraded G80 sedan for next year, which will come with a 290-horsepower, turbocharged, 2.5-liter inline-four in base trim, or an optional twin-turbo V6 good for 375 hp and 391 pound-feet. The new G80 is lighter on its aluminum-intensive feet, quieter and more comfortable thanks to having more sound isolation and an innovative noise-canceling wheel design. It also comes with such advanced technologies as smart cruise control that uses AI to tailor its settings to the user's liking.

Genesis won't stop there with this platform, clearly moving into the pure-electric scene with a G80 variant that's expected to hit the roads in 2022, badged simply as the eG80.