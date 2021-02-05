Electrified Genesis Sedan Spotted Charging Outside Hyundai Canada HQ

The vehicle in question appears to be an electrified version of the Genesis G80 sedan. As you can tell from a brief video posted to autoTRADER.ca's YouTube channel, not much is discernable on the vehicle due to the heavy camouflage. However, there are a few things that are clearly visible.

The first is obvious—there's a big charging cable sticking out of the car's nose. The second is that the conventional radiator grille has been replaced with a solid-patterned cover-plate bearing a modified version of the Genesis logo. Instead of the normal "G" set within a winged crest, the G now appears to be in the style of an electronic device's on/off button, a clever way to show this vehicle is now electrified. It appears that the new logo is likely also be backlit as well, judging by the soft white translucent plastic it's made out of.

A further walk-around of the vehicle in the video reveals little else due to the level of camouflage, but we can tell that, at the very least, the G80s basic lines haven't been altered as a part of its electrification. It's also still riding on stock G80 wheels, so no styling changes have arrived there as of yet. It's likely that this vehicle is something of a test mule anyway, so a change like that wouldn't be seen here.