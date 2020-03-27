Sail the Roads in This Ford E-350 Van-Based Boat Car for $55,000

COVID-19 may have brought the world to a halt, but that's no excuse to drive like there are no laws or stop dreaming about your next road trip or boating adventure. After all, it's these difficult times that make our imagination run wild while stuck at home for weeks on end. Here's something you can daydream about: a Ford van converted into a boat currently for sale on eBay.

You're looking at the melding of a 1995 Ford E-350 van and the hull from a 24-foot Sea Ray Sundancer, built over a six-month period under the supervision of Mark Ray of Mark's Custom Cruisers in Georgia. Mark and company have built and sold several such vehicles out of boat hulls and plane fuselages, one of them from a Cessna used in the filming of Marvel's Black Panther, and all of them are head-turners. This, being the largest boat-based car they've built so far, is possibly the company's greatest creation.