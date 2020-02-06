2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender: Finally We Get One of Those Cool Euro Camper Vans

It's powered by the Metris' turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to the rear axle through a seven-speed automatic transmission, giving the Weekender a max towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds. That's all well and good but like most camper vans, the real party tricks come out when it's parked.

See that elevated roof section? That houses an integrated spring system and two-inch memory foam mattress that makes for a homey sleeping area up to two of your friends/offspring. Below, the Weekender's rear bench seats can open to become a, you guessed it, bed for yourself and the missus. Its front seats can swivel 180 degrees for a living room vibe and a second battery helps keep the devices charged up for when the Fortnite withdrawal starts to settle in. Provided everybody's cool with perpetually using public washrooms, the Weekender could be just what a family of four needs for an awesome cross-country vacation. Or...for when the housing crisis really catches up to them. Or for when that beer-named virus turns into a full-on zombie apocalypse.