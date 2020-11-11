You Can Now Buy a Rad Metris-Based Euro-Style Camper Van at Mercedes-Benz Dealerships

Van fans always ooh and aah at the great variety of camper vans available abroad. Volkswagen Transporters! Citroën Jumpers! Mercedes-Benz Vitos! They all look so nice decked out with retractable awnings, bike racks and pop-tops so long as they're not in the left lane of the autobahn. Now we're finally getting that last one, as Mercedes-Benz is offering its midsize Vito van—known as the Metris over here—up for camper conversions. Driverge Vehicle Innovations was the first company to sign up to convert a Metris for happy North American campers with its Metris Getaway, a pop-top camper van now on sale at Mercedes-Benz dealerships. Driverge added a second battery to power the van's accessories, although there is an optional solar panel for the roof in case you'd like to stay off-the-grid for longer.

Mercedes-Benz

The Metris Getaway comes with a pop-up roof with an upper sleeping area plus a rear bench that folds out into a bed. That bench can move along a rail to open up storage space underneath it as well. The van's front seats swivel back into the living area to make it a bit more livable. The options list is pretty awesome, too. In addition to the solar panel, you can spec the Metris Getaway with an awning, bug screens for the sliding doors and rear hatch, roof racks, and even a sweet rear tent that would put Pontiac Aztek owners to shame. There's a rear pull-out kitchen if you really want to get fancy. There are also 200 color decals to dress up the Metris Getaway, although a cartoon pile of maultaschen for this fine Swabian delicacy might still be a special-order.

Mercedes-Benz