This 1997 Centurion Ford F-350 Power Stroke May Be the Nicest Example Left

Known to most for its bizarro, centaur-like van-trucks and their quaint following, aftermarket upfitter Centurion also built plenty of plainer Ford Broncos and F-Series, which over the years have attracted a following of their own. But because Centurion was subsumed into another upfitter in 2001, well-kept examples of its handiwork are getting tricky to find. In fact, there may never be another example as good as the one that just popped up on eBay out of upstate New York.

This 1997 Centurion was built on the basis of a nearly top-spec 1997 Ford F-350 with a dually rear axle, a 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8 and some later variant of Ford's four-speed AOD automatic transmission. The seller says their father ordered the vehicle himself in 1997 at a Ford dealership, and subsequently collected its 112,700 miles across all seasons but winter, adhering to a religious maintenance schedule.