Ford Slashes F-150, Bronco, Mustang Mach-E Production Due to Chip Shortage

In terms of vehicle launches, Ford has been enjoying a wave of hits and buzz with the Bronco, Maverick, and Lightning. The Blue Oval is straddling the line between heritage and future-facing progress, and customers are snapping up its vehicles like ravenous crocodiles (and sometimes overpaying due to dealer markups). Less than two weeks ago, Ford celebrated its 40 millionth F-Series truck with a 2022 F-150 Tremor rolling off the line in Dearborn. However, the chip shortage and supply chain woes are taking their toll on Ford and across the industry. In its most recent earnings call, Ford CEO Jim Farley and CFO John Lawler were called on to break down the numbers from Q4 2021 and explain how it missed Wall Street’s earnings expectations. Ford shares dropped by 9.7% on Friday, and the automaker confirmed to CNBC that it would be cutting production next week for the Bronco, Explorer, F-150, Ranger, Mustang Mach-E, and Transit cargo van. On the Lincoln side, plants in three states plus one in Mexico will see downtime for Aviator builds.

Ford

Farley remained positive while answering questions from financial powerhouses like JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, and Deutsche Bank. “Even with the recent momentum, I know some observers may remain skeptical that a 118-year-old company like Ford will emerge as a winner in these disruptive times in our industry,” Farley said on the call. “And I'm okay with that. We're going to compete like a challenger, speak with our actions, prove ourselves overtime.” The Ford boss went on to explain that the brand is restructuring for broader outreach in Europe and South America and growing its market in China, which Farley says is now the number one Lincoln market globally. It’s Farley’s job to inspire confidence, and his direct style has been described as “refreshing.” Before taking the helm as CEO in 2000, Farley spent time overseas with Ford, serving as executive vice president and president of Global Markets.

Ford