Gas Prices Hit a New Record High: $4.17 a Gallon

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine leading to sanctions that have disrupted global oil supply, the average price of gas has passed $4 per gallon for the first time since the financial crisis of 2008, according to AAA. The last all-time high in non-inflation-adjusted dollars was $4.11 per gallon in July of 2008. California currently leads the nation in overall average price, with a gallon of regular fuel costing an average of $5.44 per gallon.

Taking inflation into account, this isn't the most Americans have ever paid at the pump. That dubious distinction goes, once again, to the 2008 financial crisis, when prices were an inflation-adjusted $5.37 a gallon—but the rapidity of the price increase, combined with relatively high inflation, makes it one of the most impactful spikes in fuel prices since the mass-market adoption of gasoline. Prices have spiked roughly 55 cents in the last week and 63 cents since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, which is the most rapid leap in price since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, where gas prices climbed by 49 cents in a single week.