Plummeting Gas Prices Might See Return of $0.99 Per Gallon in US

International travel restrictions and home quarantines have slashed demand for gasoline and other petroleum products worldwide, and accordingly, its price has sagged under the weight of supply that exceeds demand. According to Gas Buddy, prices per gallon of gas fell from an average of $2.48 on Feb. 21 to about $2.21 on March 16, and with the United States' response to the COVID-19 pandemic escalating, that price is expected to drop further—much further according to one of the site's analysts.

GasBuddy.com

Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan tweeted Monday that he predicts the national average for a gallon of gas could steeply undercut $1.99 in the near future and that $1.49 is increasingly likely. AAA reported Monday morning that prices in eight states have already hovered under $2 per gallon, and De Haan further posits that some states—likely those noted by AAA—may see per-gallon prices plunge below $1 per gallon. Even the most expensive states to fill a tank, like California and Hawaii, can expect to pay under $2 per gallon at some point in the near future according to De Haan.