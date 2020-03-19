Kentucky BP Station with $0.99 Gas Prices Sells Out Almost Immediately

We might all be experiencing some degree of isolation as the world tries to fight back against the coronavirus, but there is some good news for gearheads—and everyday people—across the United States. Gas prices have fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, and one particular fuel station in Kentucky has claimed the crown after selling gas for just $.99 per gallon.

Before you start planning your Kentucky road trip, you should know that the Spur 7 BP station in London sold out of gas almost immediately and has no idea when they’ll reopen. Local commenters to the Gas Buddy site say that the store—located just off state route 25—is known for low fuel prices and is often very busy with people seeking deals.