Ohio Gas Station Drops Gas Prices to $0.69 per Gallon
Good thing all of our vacation plans haven't been canceled or anything.
Gasoline is the lifeblood of today's automobiles. Despite the recent uptick in cheap-to-power electric cars, America still runs on petroleum, and amid a growing global lockdown where people are driving significantly less (or even not at all), gasoline has been driven to an all-time low pricing courtesy of the coronavirus. Such is the case with one gas station in Cleveland, Ohio, where gasoline has reached $0.69 cents per gallon of regular unleaded.
Welcome to Speedy's Grub Shack, a gas station that by the looks of it sells just about everything. On Monday morning, Speedy's opened up shop selling its fuel at an already impressive $0.98 cents per gallon. By sundown, that gasoline price had dipped even lower.
You read that right: $0.69 cents per gallon for regular fuel. That's a number that America hasn't seen regularly at the pumps since 1978, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And when taking inflation into account, that's closer to the spending power of $2.74 in today's economy.
Obviously, the local community's response has been stellar. Cleveland's Lorain Ave immediately became packed with locals looking to save a few bucks at the pump. In fact, by the afternoon, the price drop caused long lines that extended to the public, one-way road near the station. Speedy's told The Drive that city officials even warned the station against further aggressive price drops as the packed station began to threaten social distancing best practices.
That being said, don't expect Speedy's gasoline to get much cheaper, or for its pricing to be permanent. The price drops are a result of supply and demand, and according to the owners, making things a bit easier on the community currently under stress due to the global pandemic.
"It’s to help the essential people out and just get a little competition out there," Speedy's told The Drive. "Trying to get through these rough times together as a community, we are also helping out the needy and doing delivery for people who don’t want to leave their homes!"
Gasoline prices as a whole are down, and that's good news for enthusiasts who enjoy driving and even better for those who live around Cleveland. So, local laws permitting, get out and drive. Your cars deserve it.
