National Gas Price Average Drops to $1.80 Per Gallon, Lowest Since 2004

It's no secret that people are driving less and that governments near and far are seeing huge savings in public funds, albeit at the expense of the global oil industry. Motorists are benefitting from it, too, as fuel prices are now reaching levels not seen in nearly two decades.

A study conducted by AAA shows that gas prices around the country have reached an average of $1.80, while Wisconsin enjoys the lowest statewide average of $1.21 per gallon. Collectively, that marks a 34-cent tumble from just a month ago, and we could see prices drop even further.

Patrick De Haan, an analyst with Gas Buddy, told Fox News that the national average could fall to $1.49 before everything is said and done. Those are 2004 numbers—you know, before all hell broke loose in the world’s financial markets.