There's a The Fast & The Furious Movie From 1954 and It's Not What You'd Expect Today

2001's The Fast and the Furious wasn't the first film to use the name, nor was it even the second. That honor belongs to the creation of independent film legend Roger Corman, who helped launch the careers of James Cameron, Francis Ford Coppola, and many others. Among the prolific indie filmmaker's portfolio of low-budget but often profitable B-movies, was 1954's The Fast and the Furious, much of whose plot sounds like it was stitched together from parts of the better-known film saga of the same name.

The 1954 F&F's story opens with truck driver Frank Webster busting out of jail (a la Fast Five) after being charged with a murder he didn't commit. While fleeing, he commits the actual crimes of carjacking and kidnapping, making off with a Jaguar XK 120 and its owner Connie at gunpoint. What follows is a series of close and cheesy brushes with police and an ill-considered romantic arc that can be summed up in the words "Stockholm syndrome."