Rivian Building a New $5B EV Factory in Georgia, Promising 7,500+ Jobs

Rivian and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp confirmed plans to build a brand-new assembly facility that'll cost approximately $5 billion. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon during a press conference held at the Georgia State Capitol. The new factory is expected to build electric R1T pickups and R1S SUVs, as well as delivery vans for Rivian's biggest backer: Amazon.

Rivian executives and government officials said the new factory could initially employ up to 7,500 workers. What's more, the automaker explained that number could eventually balloon to 10,000, though it didn't offer a specific timeframe. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the construction of the new Rivian complex could represent one of the largest job deals in the state's history.

This is an undeniably important move for the young automaker and the state alike, considering other companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Kia, and Honda's Power Equipment division have either moved their headquarters or established manufacturing facilities in Georgia in recent years. According to the Journal, Georgia beats Texas when it comes to vehicle factories, even as Tesla recently moved its headquarters from California to the Lone Star State. Bloomberg previously reported that Rivian was also in talks with government officials from Fort Worth, Texas before announcing this deal.