Tesla’s HQ Is Officially in Texas Now

Presently, Tesla employs around 10,000 people at its headquarters in Palo Alto, a significant chunk of its 71,000 global employees. It's not quite clear what the move means for those employees, and according to Bloomberg, Musk's October announcement of the impending news surprised even leadership in California.

Tesla's headquarters relocation could also spell out more talent at a cheaper price. California is a notoriously worker-friendly state, meaning significantly more stringent regulations that Tesla must follow. The cost of living is also significantly higher—approximately 98 percent higher in San Francisco than in Austin, meaning wages must be high in order to remain competitive. Investment analysts like Daniel Ives of Wedbush say that tax incentives will prove to be "massive," which is attractive to investors riding the Tesla stock train.

Austin has become a bubbling tech hub in the south. Since the '90s, "Silicon Hills" has been on the heels of the actual Silicon Valley, establishing a name for itself with many high-profile tech companies building a presence near Austin—AMD, Adobe, Amazon, Dell, Google, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Nvidia, Oracle, Samsung to name just a few. This means talent acquisition won't necessarily be the most difficult problem for Tesla moving forward, and the possibility of a significant ratio of Tesla's existing employees potentially following the automaker to Texas is high, according to Ives.

Texas also has the second-highest number of EVs registered in the country, trailing behind Tesla's previous home state of California, though Tesla must ship any Texas-built EVs out of state in order to actually sell them within state lines due to dealer protection laws.