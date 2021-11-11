Elon Musk Really Sold $5 Billion in Tesla Stock and He’s Probably Not Done

Over the weekend, Elon Musk polled his millions of Twitter followers and asked if he should sell around 10 percent of his stock holdings in Tesla. At the time, that was valued at more than $20 billion, and he cited the recent attention of taxing unrealized gains. Musk said he would abide by the results of the poll, and by the time it ended, nearly 58 percent of the respondents were in favor. Tesla's CEO wasted no time offloading billions of dollars in shares; by Monday, Musk began his sell orders.

The first two filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission were for around 934,000 shares, grossing a total of roughly $1.1 billion. Bloomberg points out that Musk used this to pay income tax on equity options that he exercised that same day. These particular shares were sold in accordance with a 10B5-1 trading plan made on Sept. 14, 2021. That date aligns with an interview where the CEO confirmed he would be "forced to sell" a number of shares during the fourth quarter of this year in order to exercise "a bunch of options" that expire in 2022. This means that Musk planned on selling at least a chunk of his stock holdings anyway, as the sale pre-dated the Twitter poll by weeks. And since expiring stock options are use-it-or-lose-it, Musk's exercising of the options does make financial sense. However, it's not clear if the poll was accounting for these particular pre-dated shares. Regardless, by mid-week, an additional 3.5 million shares were sold, bringing Musk's weekly stock selling spree to around $5 billion in value. Of the stocks disposed of by Musk, 25,000 were gifted to charity.