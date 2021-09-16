Ford Invests Extra $250M Into F-150 Lightning Production to Satisfy Demand

Last year, a $700 million infusion transformed part of Ford's historic River Rouge plant into the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, the birthplace of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. And today, as the truck's first pre-production models leave the factory for testing, Ford says it's investing hundreds of millions more to keep up with the towering demand for its electric pickup.

Having received 150,000 reservations for the Lightning, Ford announced Thursday it will pour an additional $250 million into a trio of EV facilities across Michigan. Some of these funds will go toward hiring 450 more hourly workers, most of whom will labor at Rouge, though some will work at the Rawsonville battery plant while others will produce motors and transaxles at the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center.