The Cheapest Mercedes-AMG Is Dead in the US

Merc didn't give us a reason for the A35's cancellation but it very well may be sales-related. Unfortunately, MB does not offer powertrain-specific breakdowns in its publicly available sales reports . For what it's worth, the A-Class as a whole outsold the CLA by about 65 percent in Q3 2021 but lagged behind the more rugged GLA only by around 10 percent.

The price of entry for Mercedes' AMG lineup just got a smidge higher because the performance sub-brand's least expensive model, the A35 sedan, is reportedly getting the ax. As brought to our attention via Car Buzz and confirmed to us by a Mercedes spokesperson, the compact AMG will no longer be sold for model year 2022. What's more, the car has been yanked from Mercedes-Benz's official U.S. website , with the front-drive A220 and all-wheel-drive A220 4Matic being the only remaining models available under the A-Class range.

Starting at $46,900, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG A35 was powered by an "AMG-enhanced" (but not AMG hand-crafted, mind you) 2.0-liter turbo-four making 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Using a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, the pocket-sized Mercedes got from zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds and topped out at 155 mph. Also available as a hatchback in places like Europe and Canada, it was only ever sold as a sedan in America.

With the A35 gone, those looking to get into an AMG vehicle for the least amount of money will have to go for the $48,950 CLA35 "coupe"(essentially an A 35, but swoopier) or the marginally cheaper, higher-riding $48,600 GLA35 "SUV" (A 35 again, but lifted).

Anywho, I've reached out to Mercedes for more details and will update this story when I hear back.

