There’s a Salvage Porsche Carrera GT on Copart, But Is It Still Worth the Price?

A fistful of cash and a bit of mechanical knowledge can be your ticket to a deal at the repo or salvage auctions. Things get a little more complicated with supercars, though, as even what looks like modest damage can total a multi-million-dollar car. Still, someone out there may get the deal of a lifetime on Porsche's last analog halo car, the Carrera GT, by buying the broken one that just popped up on Copart.

Listed for sale in St. Louis, Missouri is a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT said to be in running and driving condition, with just 8,384 miles on its wailing 5.7-liter V10. Its reason for being there is to be found up front, where the bumper has been clobbered and the hood possibly pushed up. There's no immediately apparent damage beyond that, though whoever has had a closer look at it has issued it a Missouri Salvage Certificate of Title. That means it can't be registered in its current condition.