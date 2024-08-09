Fun Fact: There’s a Fish on the Side of the Chevy Corvette

I have some very important news about the C8 Chevrolet Corvette. Turns out, there’s been a fish hiding on the side of it for the four years it’s been around, and we’re just now realizing it. Full disclosure: I did not discover this on my own. Rather, it was pointed out by this post on Instagram I saw late last night while mindlessly scrolling in bed.

Granted, the person who posted that image has edited the original photo to outline the fish and emphasize the “eye,” but the fact remains: When combined with the gas-cap eye and Y-shaped intake trim mouth, the rear haunch of the Corvette Z06 very much looks like a fish. Check it out:

Fishy! Chevrolet

Naturally, the Z06 is not the only Corvette to have giant fish heads on the side of it, since the recently revealed ZR1 also has this mouth-shaped trim on the driver’s side where the gas cap is, albeit seemingly thicker and finished in carbon.

This fish has a mustache. Caleb Jacobs

As for the base Corvette Stingray, perhaps Chevy should’ve called it the Corvette Anchovy. Although the fish motif isn’t quite as obvious here as it is on the Z06 and ZR1, it’s still kind of present.

This fish is clearly frightened about something. Chevrolet

Notably, the fish is least visible on the hybrid E-Ray, where the mouth trim is body-colored. Because if one of these Corvettes was a vegetarian, it’d definitely be the electrified one.

This fish is hiding. Chevrolet

