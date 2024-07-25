Next-Gen 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Is About To Be Revealed

It’s almost here, people. What is anticipated to be the fastest, most powerful, most extreme version of the C8 is set to be revealed in just a few moments. The embargo on the new Chevy Corvette ZR1 lifts at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) and we’ll have all the shiny pictures and dirty details, so be sure to return to The Drive at that time.

For now, though, let’s recap. Judging from a teaser released last month, the ZR1 will feature a big rear wing, at least four exhaust tips, and, in Chevy’s own words, “unthinkable speed.” Concrete powertrain details remain a mystery but judging from a sound clip, it feels safe to expect twin turbos very likely attached to a flat-plane V8, similar to the one that comes in the Z06. Whether or not it’ll also use hybrid assistance like the E-Ray remains to be seen.

Like it has been with Corvette’s past, the ZR1 is set to be the world-beating peak of the Corvette lineup. Expect lots of weight-shedding carbon, lots of aero bits (possibly active), and lots of wild numbers. For reference, the previous-gen C7 ZR1 already made 755 horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque from its supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 V8 so expect the C8 ZR1 to make, well, more than that.

Get ready, folks. America’s sports car is about to reach new heights.

Got a tip or question for the author about the Corvette ZR1? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com