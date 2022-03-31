The Chevy Corvette C8 Is Now Technically Cheaper Than Ever Thanks to Inflation

Inflation has risen faster than usual lately due to a variety of factors, that much we knew already. However, the C8 Corvette has not kept up with the skyrocketing rate despite its MSRP increase. Prices have risen and will rise more, but a little math shows the mid-engine Corvette is technically cheaper than it ever has been. If you can get one at MSRP now, it's the best time to buy.

Anyone who remembers 2019—which was about 30 years ago, I think—can reminisce on the launch of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette. First came the looks, then came the technical specs, and all of a sudden, it hit: the sticker price of $59,995. It was as amazing then as it is now, but rising prices of the C8 have gradually taken the luster off that nice round number. Currently, a new Corvette can be had for no less than $62,145. Thanks to inflation, though, that isn't the whole story.

$60,000 in July 2019, when orders for this generation of Corvette opened, is now equivalent to $66,342, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' CPI calculator. The current base MSRP for a 2022 model 'Vette is just $62,145. In other words, prices have not kept up with inflation. And even with prices rising for MY2023, to $63,195, that's still below the adjusted figure.

If you were able to get a 2022 Corvette at its base MSRP right now, it would be equivalent to buying one in 2019 for $56,200. In other words, the Z51 package that gives the car its vaunted sub-three-second zero to 60 time—which you definitely want—is now available at a considerable discount. Don't say everything's worse than before, then.

The problem with this theory is, of course, actually finding a 2022 Corvette to purchase at MSRP. Since its release, Chevy has not been able to make enough to meet demand due to supply chain issues, extreme weather, and more. The lack of cars, accompanied by the desire to buy them, is pushing up prices, and that means your mileage will most certainly vary. Needless to say, it's still interesting.

If you ordered one now and got a dealer to sell you the car at sticker, you could be getting the deal of the decade.

