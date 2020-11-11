Proud Owner Pulls 1966 Chevy Corvette From Storage, Wrecks Into His House After Burnout

Dusting off your classic car for a quick drive is cathartic—until it's not. With age comes problems and if said classic has been parked for a while, there's always the possibility of an unexpected failure. Take this '66 Chevy Corvette, for example; it'd been in the garage for six months and after a quick romp, the owner discovered a major problem with the brakes. If only the issue had reared its head before the car ran into a house.

Here's how the video's description goes:

"First time pulling my 1966 Vette out of the basement garage in six months. I backed up my steep driveway showing off for my daughter's boyfriend. I spun the tires going down to my upstairs garage. When I tried to brake, the pedal went to the floor. I pulled the emergency brake. Nothing. I had three options. Hit the cars parked on the left side of my driveway, run through my fence and most likely into our lake, or run into my house. I chose the house."