Did GM Just Show Off a Chevy Corvette SUV at CES?

General Motors has dropped some big news at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show relating to the future of the company, including an all-new brand called BrightDrop. It's focused on the business-to-business side of electric mobility, but thankfully, that's not what this post is about. This post is much more exciting than MOBILITY. Instead, we're going to speculate on cars GM previewed in a short video about its future offerings, one of which is an SUV that boasts a striking resemblance to the Corvette C8. This video, which you can find a shortened version of here, lays out some key facts about the Detroit automaker's future plans, like its push to release 30 new EVs by 2025. More interestingly, however, one presenter stands in front of a gathering of either announced or to-be-announced GM EVs. Despite the automaker’s efforts to obscure the vehicles, some of the shots are pretty clear. We've brightened the shots up a bit to make observing them that much easier.

General Motors

We'll address the entire fleet in due time, but let's start with that quasi-Corvette crossover. Squint a little bit and just trust us here—it has similar headlights to the C8 sports car, a chiseled design language, and even the grille looks familiar. Before you get your pitchforks, keep in mind that almost the entire Corvette team was switched over to the EV side of the company around August of last year. Of course, that's only circumstantial evidence, but it's still something. GM might try and play off the Mustang Mach-E’s hype, extracting some more value out of the Corvette brand. It wouldn’t be beneath GM to build such a car; remember that these are the same folks who make the new Blazer. Talks of a Corvette SUV have whirled around the industry before, though there's been nothing in terms of visual evidence until today. Sites have published speculative renders and discussed specs based purely on hearsay, but from where we're standing, this looks to be it. And since it sits amid a sea of EVs, you can bet there's no V8 to be found. We've reached out to GM for comment, but it'll likely stay tight-lipped about the sporty family hauler. Execs knew what they were doing by dropping this Easter egg into the presentation, though it's worth getting in touch.

General Motors