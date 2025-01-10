The $175,000 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Is the Performance Bargain of the Decade

Chevrolet has finally released the final piece of the 2025 Corvette ZR1 puzzle. We know what the supercar looks like, what it’s powered by, and how fast it can go, and now we know what it’ll cost to put one in your garage. At under $200,000, the latest ZR1 is a serious performance bargain.

At launch, buyers will have two trims called 1LZ and 3LZ, respectively, to choose from. No, there’s no 2LZ. Pricing for the full range is as follows.

1LZ coupe: $174,995

1LZ convertible: $184,995

3LZ coupe: $185,995

3LZ convertible: $195,995

Note that the aforementioned figures include a $1,695 destination charge. For context, the 2025 Corvette Stingray starts at $69,995 after the same destination charge is factored in. The 2025 Corvette E-Ray carries a base price of $119,545, and the 2025 Corvette Z06 starts at $116,795. The ZR1 is the most expensive member of the family by a Suburban-wide margin, but it sounds like enthusiasts will get what they pay for.

Power comes from a 5.5-liter V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft and two turbos that stand out as the largest ever fitted to a production car. The eight-cylinder develops 1,064 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 828 pound-feet of torque at 6,000 rpm, and it spins the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. With a top speed pegged north of 230 mph, it’s the fastest car you can buy for less than $1 million. And, with a zero-to-60-mph time of 2.3 seconds, it’s the fastest car General Motors has ever produced and one of the fastest cars in the world.

The list of standard features includes a whole lot of carbon. Every ZR1 comes with carbon-ceramic brakes, a visible carbon fiber roof, and carbon fiber exterior accents in addition to a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-speaker Bose sound system, and the Performance Data Recorder. The 3LZ model adds more leather, heated and ventilated seats, a wireless device charger, and a 14-speaker sound system, among other features.

If you want more carbon fiber, the optional ZR1 Carbon Fiber Aero Package has you covered. Priced at $8,495, and called TOM internally for all you RPO geeks, it bundles front dive planes, a tall hood spoiler, a high-downforce rear wing, and underbody strakes for additional downforce.

Order the most expensive ZR1 variant, tick the “TOM” box, and you’ll need to write a check for $204,490 before taking delivery. Even at that price point, the latest evolution of the eighth-generation Corvette looks like one hell of a bargain if you only judge a car by its performance figures. Chevrolet kindly put together a little chart that compares the ZR1 with some of the most illustrious supercars on the market to prove its point.

There’s much more to a car than numbers, especially when we’re exploring the realm of high-dollar supercars. And not to mention, the cars mentioned above aren’t really about top speed or even flat-out acceleration—they’re about outright handling. But still, this chart helps put things into perspective. Also, exclusivity is important in this segment. On paper, however, the ZR1 makes a strong case for itself. If you agree, visit your nearest dealer in mid-February to place an order (and cross your fingers that you don’t end up paying some kind of batshit-crazy “market adjustment” markup).

