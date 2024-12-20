Chevy Corvette ZR1 Hits 60 MPH Faster Than Any Lamborghini or McLaren

The numbers are in, and they’re damned impressive. Designed to take on Europe’s most elite crop of supercars, the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 stands proud as the fastest car General Motors has ever produced, and its 0-to-60-mph time makes it one of the quickest cars in the world.

Chevrolet has been spoon-feeding us details about the ZR1 since it unveiled the ultimate Corvette earlier in 2024. Even without context, the 1,064-horsepower output is stunning—you know we’re talking serious power when there’s comma in the number. This figure comes from a 5.5-liter V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft and the biggest turbochargers ever fitted to a production car. For context, the list of cars with a four-digit horsepower figure includes the McLaren W1 (1,275), the Ferrari F80 (1,200), and the Lamborghini Revuelto (1,001)—and those all get there by way of hybrid assistance, which the ZR1 goes without. Good company, indeed.

Two additional performance statistics just landed. The ZR1 takes 2.3 seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop, and blasts through the quarter mile in 9.6 seconds at 150 mph. Here again, context is useful. The W1 officially does 0-to-60 in 2.7 seconds, while the F80 and the Revuelto post 0-to-62-mph times of 2.1 and 2.5 seconds, respectively. There’s much more to a car than straight-line acceleration, of course, and driving enjoyment is pretty much impossible to quantify, but the ZR1 certainly has the performance numbers to earn the “America’s supercar” title on paper.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but we expect the ZR1’s bang-for-the-buck proposition will be hard to beat. We’re guessing it will start right around the $200,000 mark. In comparison, the W1 carries a base price of $2.1 million, Ferrari asks $3.9 million for the F80, and the Revuelto can be yours for a little over $600,000. We can hear you screaming “apples to oranges!” from here: the W1 and the F80 are limited-edition models whose exclusivity jacks up the price. But isn’t that part of the ZR1’s appeal? European exotic-like performance without the pretentiousness, let alone the cash outlay?

We’re curious to find out how quickly the ZR1 scoots around the Nürburgring, especially now that the Ford Mustang GTD is the fastest American car around the Green Hell with a time of 6:57.685. Luckily, something tells us Chevy is just as curious as we are to find out what the ZR1 can do.

