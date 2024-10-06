$2M McLaren W1 Is the 1,275-HP Grandchild of the Legendary F1

McLaren‘s history of super-special supercars includes the iconic F1 and intense P1. Now continuing the pioneering series of ultra-high-performance lightweight “1” supercars is the new McLaren W1—the fastest, most powerful McLaren ever built. And road legal, at that.

Inspired by the Formula 1 success of the past, from its underpinnings and ergonomics to its aerodynamics and weight savings, the McLaren W1 is defined as a “real” supercar.

The W1 hybrid powertrain consists of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, E-module, and battery pack. Claimed output is 1,275 horsepower and 988 lb-ft of torque. The electric system claims 346 horsepower on its own. The car is rear-wheel drive only, with a newly developed eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

With a curb weight of 3,084 pounds, McLaren calls out the power-to-weight ratio as 899 brake horsepower per metric ton, the highest of any McLaren supercar. Looks like that would be 827 hp per ton in more American speak, exceeding the power-to-weight spec on plenty of elite-tier vehicles including the Koenigsegg CCXR, LaFerrari, Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport, and Pagani Huayra.

McLaren says that acceleration from zero to 124 mph takes a mere 5.8 seconds. In a hurry to reach 186 mph? You’ll need less than 12.7 seconds. That’s not even the McLaren W1’s top speed. The McLaren supercar is electronically limited to 217 mph. But the W1 can also travel up to 1.6 miles on sheer electric power alone. You know, for those pre-dawn drives when you don’t want to wake up the household (or the entire neighborhood).

“The McLaren W1 is a celebration of both the excellence of the iconic McLaren F1 and McLaren P1 and the manifestation of McLaren’s World Championship mindset,” stated McLaren CEO Michael Leiters in a press release. “It is, therefore, no surprise that the new W1 is our fastest-lapping and fastest-accelerating road-legal car ever. It also provides the purest driver connection by remaining true to the principles that underpin the ultimate supercar driving experience.”

The front suspension utilizes titanium torsion bars and an active heave element crosslink to absorb vertical G forces. In the rear, a Z-bar with active drop links manages heave. For more weight savings, the front uprights and wishbones were produced via 3D printing.

Chassis control is done through the all-new McLaren Race Active Chassis Control III suspension, which features various drive modes, including McLaren Race mode. In addition to the self-explanatory Comfort and Sport, Race mode dramatically maximizes downforce for optimal on-track performance.

McLaren says that the W1 can generate up to 2,205 pounds of downforce. In taking full advantage of its ground effects kit, the W1 ride height is lowered by 1.46 inches in the front and 0.7 inches in the rear. Also, active aerodynamics kick in, continually adjusting based on driver inputs, speed, acceleration, and braking.

For example, the full-width front wing deploys during braking but alone creates enough downforce performance equivalent to the rear wing of supercar competitors. The rear wing, dubbed the McLaren Active Long Tail, shifts 11.8 inches back to expand the working area for the diffuser. The rear wing can generate up to five times more downforce in Race mode compared to the vehicle’s standard road configuration.

Also working as part of the aerodynamics package are the likes of the rear diffuser, which McLaren says is the most aggressive to be implemented into a road car. The diffuser, which is shrink-wrapped to the powertrain, curves upward from behind the cabin and to the rear axle line. Because of its size, the chassis was inclined by three degrees. The radiators and rear lower suspension wishbones were also raised to make room.

The McLaren W1 pricing starts at about $2.1 million, but with nearly unlimited customization options, each vehicle order will likely be as unique as its owner. McLaren will produce only 399 units of the W1—all of which have already been allocated.

