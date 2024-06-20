Finally: The C8 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Debuts July 25

You and I have been waiting a long time to see the new Chevy Corvette ZR1—forever, it feels like. We have every reason to believe it will be the wildest factory ‘Vette ever, likely with the Z06’s 5.5-liter, flat-plane-crank V8 spooling twin turbos to make crazy horsepower. Fortunately, there’s only a little while left to speculate as the car is debuting on July 25.

Chevrolet announced Thursday that the car’s reveal date is just over a month away. The car company’s press department didn’t say much else, but at least they included a quick exhaust clip. Check this out:

I definitely hear some boost noises at high revs. That backs up our claim that the last teaser showed a pair of turbos, albeit briefly. What I’m dying to know now is if Chevy will also incorporate the Corvette E-Ray’s electrified front axle to make this even faster. The high-power V8 will surely be enough on its own, but who knows? Maybe the Bowtie brand will go all out here.

You can bet on more Corvette coverage between now and July 25, and when that date finally comes, you’ll see the car in full here on The Drive. I’ll be at the media event so let me know what you want to see, whether it’s a shot of the engine bay or me in the frunk. I can already tell you I won’t fit, but hey, I’m a man of the people.

