Lifted Chevy Corvette Trail Boss Is the Huracan Sterrato’s American Nightmare for $23,000

I won’t tell you that a car hacked up for clicks and giggles is a sound investment, but this Chevrolet C6 on 33-inch all-terrain tires came out looking pretty dang fun. And hey, if you’re just trying to do donuts and get attention from dudes at gas stations, this “Corvette Trail Boss” is a deal at $23,000.

You could spend a quarter-million bucks on a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato or Porsche 911 Dakar, but this will throw dirt around and make cool noises just as well for a fraction of the price. I’m only half kidding—this could probably keep up with either of those off-road supercars in Johnson Valley. It’ll probably get just as much cars-and-coffee attention, too.

Anyway, this Facebook Marketplace listing got passed around our editor chat this morning and I thought you guys would get a kick out of it. Well, maybe don’t click the link if your boss or mother are reading over your shoulder. I mean I’m not offended by people posed with cars in Facebook Marketplace ads, but, it is just a little bit awkward. Then again I guess if there was ever a car to pair with boots and jorts, it’d be a lifted Corvette.

Looks like the car’s life as a safari build has been documented a little bit on the owner’s IG and YouTube channel. As the ad reads: “I sold it to a YouTuber back in March then bought it back. Then I held a giveaway on it recently and the winner chose the cash option. So now it’s for sale again!”

Here’s what it got up to in the hands of said YouTuber:

The ball joints and wheel bearings on this thing have surely had a hard life, but with remote-reservoir Fox shocks it might honestly feel decent over rolling dunes. The “Trail Boss” decal on the rear quarter is a chef’s-kiss touch. If you wanted to lean into the wackiness even harder, a set of KC lights across the top of the windshield and some graphics on the side would help turn the thing into even more of an attention magnet.

The manual transmission adds significantly to the cool-points factor too.

Facebook Marketplace

It’s not what I would have done with a 50,000-mile C6, but I can respect the creativity and I always appreciate cars built with a sense of humor.

One more clip, while you’re here—this gets you some more perspective on the underside. For a project involving a Sawzall, this really doesn’t look terrible:

