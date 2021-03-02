Don't Knock This Four-Door Chevy Corvette C3 Until You Buy It

If there has always been one drawback of buying a Chevrolet Corvette over a Porsche 911, it's been the Chevy's lack of a back seat. Because of that, it's simply not a sports car you can share with more than one family member at a time. It's not a problem one has to take sitting down, though, because someone in Nevada is selling their custom-built, family-friendly Corvette, which has proportions not unlike the Batmobile, and most importantly of all, a back seat.

Listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, this Corvette sedan was apparently constructed in 1990 from a pair of late-production C3s, likely Canada-market models going by the metric speedometer. Its builder appears to have mated the two cars at their cabins, switching out the rear's buckets for a split-bench seat, which looks to have space for three (though likely belts for only two). Being a custom job that seems to have seen its share of car shows, it features only the finest in-car entertainment imaginable at the time: an RCA CRT television that blocks the rear-view mirror.