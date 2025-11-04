This New Six-Speed Manual Could Fit in the C8 Corvette and Ford Mustang GTD

TREMEC, a major OEM and aftermarket transmission supplier, has announced something that I know folks have dreamed about: A high-performance six-speed manual that could fit in a C8 Corvette. More specifically, this new transaxle uses the same basic housing shape and mounting points as TREMEC’s TR-9080 eight-speed dual-clutch automatic that’s standard in all new ‘Vettes. That transaxle is also used in the Ford Mustang GTD.
To be clear: Don’t count on Chevy or Ford adding a manual transmission to the factory options list on either of the cars we just mentioned. TREMEC is pitching this new six-speed directly to custom-car builders and racing teams. “TREMEC designed the transmission to utilize the TR-9080 DCT mounting points and a similar case profile. This allows builders to use already available factory Corvette components for easier installation,” the brand stated in a press release.
TREMEC is stylized in all caps because it’s a pseudo-acronym for TRansmisiones y Equipos MECánicos—it was founded in Mexico in 1964. The company started doing truck transmissions but is now well-established in the high-performance space. TREMEC designed the eight-speed dual-clutch TR-9080 transaxle used in the Corvette and Mustang GTD. A transmission and a transaxle are conceptually the same thing, but mechanically different. If you’re unfamiliar with these terms, basically, a transmission is what gets engine power to the differential, axles, and ultimately the wheels. But when you have a transaxle, the trans and diff are one unit.
No shipping date or price has been announced yet for TREMEC’s new six-speed, but it’s not a concept. TREMEC’s release makes it pretty clear that this is going into production. And while it should physically fit in a C8 or GTD, getting it to work properly would require a custom engine control software and, of course, fitting a shifter and clutch pedal in the cabin, which might be a significant challenge with the mid-engine Corvette. Here are some images of the new transaxle:
I suspect this will mostly be bought for custom racing vehicles and maybe a few big-dollar custom street cars, not work its way through OEM validation to become a factory option. But still, it’s cool to hear about.
Here are the specs TREMEC has released so far:
New TREMEC 6MT Transaxle Specs
- TR-9080 DCT mounting points
- Designed to be used in a variety of builds and engine combinations
- Estimated input torque rating of 800 ft-lbs of torque, 1,000 horsepower and an impressive maximum engine RPM capability of 8,600
- Gear shifts controlled via cable that connects to the shift mechanism on the left side of the transaxle
- mechanical limited-slip
- Multi-plate clutch with a concentric slave cylinder for clutch actuation
- Gear lubrication and cooling supplied via geroter pump driven off the transaxle’s input shaft
- Gear ratios (table below) chosen to make the new transaxle compatible with the widest array of engines/power outputs and RPM ranges as possible
