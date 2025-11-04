This New Six-Speed Manual Could Fit in the C8 Corvette and Ford Mustang GTD

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

TREMEC, a major OEM and aftermarket transmission supplier, has announced something that I know folks have dreamed about: A high-performance six-speed manual that could fit in a C8 Corvette. More specifically, this new transaxle uses the same basic housing shape and mounting points as TREMEC’s TR-9080 eight-speed dual-clutch automatic that’s standard in all new ‘Vettes. That transaxle is also used in the Ford Mustang GTD.

To be clear: Don’t count on Chevy or Ford adding a manual transmission to the factory options list on either of the cars we just mentioned. TREMEC is pitching this new six-speed directly to custom-car builders and racing teams. “TREMEC designed the transmission to utilize the TR-9080 DCT mounting points and a similar case profile. This allows builders to use already available factory Corvette components for easier installation,” the brand stated in a press release.

TREMEC is stylized in all caps because it’s a pseudo-acronym for TRansmisiones y Equipos MECánicos—it was founded in Mexico in 1964. The company started doing truck transmissions but is now well-established in the high-performance space. TREMEC designed the eight-speed dual-clutch TR-9080 transaxle used in the Corvette and Mustang GTD. A transmission and a transaxle are conceptually the same thing, but mechanically different. If you’re unfamiliar with these terms, basically, a transmission is what gets engine power to the differential, axles, and ultimately the wheels. But when you have a transaxle, the trans and diff are one unit.

Here you can see the TR-9080 as it sits in the C8. Chevrolet

No shipping date or price has been announced yet for TREMEC’s new six-speed, but it’s not a concept. TREMEC’s release makes it pretty clear that this is going into production. And while it should physically fit in a C8 or GTD, getting it to work properly would require a custom engine control software and, of course, fitting a shifter and clutch pedal in the cabin, which might be a significant challenge with the mid-engine Corvette. Here are some images of the new transaxle:

I suspect this will mostly be bought for custom racing vehicles and maybe a few big-dollar custom street cars, not work its way through OEM validation to become a factory option. But still, it’s cool to hear about.

Here are the specs TREMEC has released so far:

New TREMEC 6MT Transaxle Specs TR-9080 DCT mounting points

Designed to be used in a variety of builds and engine combinations

Estimated input torque rating of 800 ft-lbs of torque, 1,000 horsepower and an impressive maximum engine RPM capability of 8,600

Gear shifts controlled via cable that connects to the shift mechanism on the left side of the transaxle

mechanical limited-slip

Multi-plate clutch with a concentric slave cylinder for clutch actuation

Gear lubrication and cooling supplied via geroter pump driven off the transaxle’s input shaft

Gear ratios (table below) chosen to make the new transaxle compatible with the widest array of engines/power outputs and RPM ranges as possible

TREMEC 6MT transaxle gear ratios. TREMEC, edited by the author

Got a tip? Drop us a note at tips@thedrive.com.



