This New Six-Speed Manual Could Fit in the C8 Corvette and Ford Mustang GTD

TREMEC has released a six-speed manual transaxle designed to fit with the same mounting points as its TR-9080 DCT in the Corvette C8 and Mustang GTD.

By Andrew P. Collins

Published

Corvette with possible manual transmission
Chevrolet, TREMEC, edited by the author

TREMEC, a major OEM and aftermarket transmission supplier, has announced something that I know folks have dreamed about: A high-performance six-speed manual that could fit in a C8 Corvette. More specifically, this new transaxle uses the same basic housing shape and mounting points as TREMEC’s TR-9080 eight-speed dual-clutch automatic that’s standard in all new ‘Vettes. That transaxle is also used in the Ford Mustang GTD.

To be clear: Don’t count on Chevy or Ford adding a manual transmission to the factory options list on either of the cars we just mentioned. TREMEC is pitching this new six-speed directly to custom-car builders and racing teams. “TREMEC designed the transmission to utilize the TR-9080 DCT mounting points and a similar case profile. This allows builders to use already available factory Corvette components for easier installation,” the brand stated in a press release.

TREMEC is stylized in all caps because it’s a pseudo-acronym for TRansmisiones y Equipos MECánicos—it was founded in Mexico in 1964. The company started doing truck transmissions but is now well-established in the high-performance space. TREMEC designed the eight-speed dual-clutch TR-9080 transaxle used in the Corvette and Mustang GTD. A transmission and a transaxle are conceptually the same thing, but mechanically different. If you’re unfamiliar with these terms, basically, a transmission is what gets engine power to the differential, axles, and ultimately the wheels. But when you have a transaxle, the trans and diff are one unit.

TREMEC TR-9080 transaxle as visible in cutaway image of C8 Corvette
Here you can see the TR-9080 as it sits in the C8. Chevrolet

No shipping date or price has been announced yet for TREMEC’s new six-speed, but it’s not a concept. TREMEC’s release makes it pretty clear that this is going into production. And while it should physically fit in a C8 or GTD, getting it to work properly would require a custom engine control software and, of course, fitting a shifter and clutch pedal in the cabin, which might be a significant challenge with the mid-engine Corvette. Here are some images of the new transaxle:

I suspect this will mostly be bought for custom racing vehicles and maybe a few big-dollar custom street cars, not work its way through OEM validation to become a factory option. But still, it’s cool to hear about.

Here are the specs TREMEC has released so far:

New TREMEC 6MT Transaxle Specs

  • TR-9080 DCT mounting points
  • Designed to be used in a variety of builds and engine combinations
  • Estimated input torque rating of 800 ft-lbs of torque, 1,000 horsepower and an impressive maximum engine RPM capability of 8,600
  • Gear shifts controlled via cable that connects to the shift mechanism on the left side of the transaxle
  • mechanical limited-slip
  • Multi-plate clutch with a concentric slave cylinder for clutch actuation
  • Gear lubrication and cooling supplied via geroter pump driven off the transaxle’s input shaft
  • Gear ratios (table below) chosen to make the new transaxle compatible with the widest array of engines/power outputs and RPM ranges as possible
Gear ratio table.
TREMEC 6MT transaxle gear ratios. TREMEC, edited by the author

