Chevy Corvette Hybrid's Wild Dual-Clutch Transmission Likely Revealed in Detailed Patent

What's funny about this situation is that the patent states you would probably want to match the speeds between the ratios using the electric motor. After all, you would be shifting from first, to third, to fifth, and then seventh; the ratio gaps are larger than usual. "During gear change from a lower gear to a higher gear on the same transmission input shaft... the selector (synchroniser) of the lower gear may be disengaged, the speed of the [electric motor] synchronised to the new speed by a control unit and the next gear engaged." However, it notes that this isn't actually necessary. Indeed, you could skip this speed-matching entirely because, in short, it might be pretty cool. "The [electric motor] may also be brought up to speed by the selector (synchroniser) of the upper gear. This strategy is maybe atypical for electric cars. It brings a sports-car feeling to pure electric drive." Basically, you could be able to slam gears in your 'Vette in full-electric mode. Man, that is sick.

There's some other funny business going on here with the input shafts and the electric motor in terms of how the car starts and stops, but really, it's about time to move onto the main output shaft, because that's how it's able to extract the "maximum boost capabilities" from the entire system. This mode is intended, according to the patent, for "spirited hybrid [drives]." In short, the primary output shaft is clutched to the electric motor during the hybrid performance mode at a ratio of around "8-10:1." The engine and DCT work together as normal. Electric power is sent to neither of the input shafts, but rather only to the output shaft for a few reasons.

The first is to augment the loss of torque at the tires when the car is shifting, to "torque fill," as has been seen on other performance hybrids. The other is to add power directly to the wheels during acceleration. The patent states the primary output shaft is ideal for this because the electric motor will only send extra torque through the output shaft, to the differential, and then the wheels—not through the input shafts the combustion engine is interacting with. Therefore, only the output shaft and everything after that has to handle the extra torque of the electric motor, not anything before it. Just the same, it's stated that the output shaft is mechanically a short distance from the wheels from the electric motor, which makes it ideal for regenerative braking.