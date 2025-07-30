The New Chevy Corvette Nurburgring Time Drops Tomorrow and It Might Be a Track Record

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

About a month ago, we found out that the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X was officially challenging the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife to set a lap time. Tomorrow, that time will become public, which has me sitting here studying the teaser posts for clues. It seems like a long shot, but if my hunch is right, the new Ultimate Vette might be the fastest production car to get around the Green Hell.

On June 28, the Corvette Instagram account posted a quick clip with the caption “fast as green hell,” confirming that the mighty ZR1X would be setting a time on the auto industry’s favorite benchmarking track. June 28 is 6/28—and a time of six minutes, 28 seconds could set a new track record if it’s achieved. Forget passing Mustangs—on the full 20.832 kilometer track, that would pass the almighty Mercedes-AMG ONE, which ran it in 6 minutes and 29.09 seconds with AMG racer Maro Engel last year. Engel and AMG also laid down a 06:24.03 time on a slightly abridged, 20.6 version of the ‘Ring.

Today, a new post went up, showing a few different versions of the new Corvette, implying that we’ll get times for ZR1X and the ZR1. But of course, if a 6:28 time is even possible, only the 1,250 horsepower ZR1X would have a chance. Such a time would be an absolutely incredible feat, and even if it’s close, the new Corvette will be impressive. But it’d be very exciting to hear of a new production car record—from a Chevy, of all things.

To add a little more context to ‘Ring times, the Ford Mustang GTD did it in 6:52.072, a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS did it in 7:09.300, a Honda Civic Type R hit 7:44.881.

Whatever the new Corvette’s final figures are, it’ll be cool to see where it lands among other titans of the track.

Got any other time theories for the new ZR1X? Drop us a note at tips@thedrive.com or open the comments!