Where Is the Electric Corvette GM Announced Back in 2022?

Hop in the Way Back Machine to three years ago and the electric Chevrolet Corvette was announced. Since then GM hasn’t said a word, the car’s never been mentioned again, and its existence seems to have all but been forgotten. Where is this thing? And why haven’t prototypes even been spotted?

In 2022 GM President Mark Reuss went live on CNBC and told Phil LeBeau an electrified Corvette was coming the next year, and an electric version would follow. No further timelines were given.

The electrified Corvette Reuss confirmed was the E-Ray, which as the exec stated, launched the next year in 2023.

But the electric Corvette hasn’t been mentioned outside of the media asking about it since Reuss announced it in 2022.

During the media backgrounder for the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X, a Zora by another name, Motor1 asked the Corvette team about the MIA electric Corvette’s timeline. Corvette Chief Engineer Josh Holder said, “not soon,” and went on to say, ” I never say never.”

The first response made sense, as prototypes haven’t even been spotted for a Corvette lacking tailpipes or a combustion engine. The follow up comment hit weird, because Reuss confirmed the electric Corvette three years ago.

Chevrolet spokesperson Trevor Thompkins told The Drive, ”To reiterate what Josh said and add further clarity, we have said previously an electric Corvette would be a part of the nameplate’s lineup at some point in the future, we have no further details to announce today. “

Highly unlikely that GM hid the electric Corvette in plain sight and we’ve seen it. But, the automaker did reveal a Corvette concept design exercise that was penned by a team in Birmingham, England. The concept? Said to be electric. The brief: Design a hypercar version of the Corvette and push the boundaries. The C8 ZR1X has officially pushed the Corvette nameplate into hypercar territory, presumably while embarrassing every automaker producing hypercars in terms of price when it goes on sale.

With the recent departures of key stake holders on the Corvette team the question of whether we’ve reached peak Corvette has been raised. There will be be other Corvettes, presumably an electric Corvette, which was confirmed three years ago and reconfirmed by Thompkins to The Drive.

The question is when?

