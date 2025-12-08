The ‘Most Original’ Ford GT40 Still Around Is Going to Auction

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Anytime an authentic Ford GT40 goes up for auction, it’s big news. But with it being six decades since the legendary prototype bulleted down the Mulsanne, it stands to reason that every example we see has required some level of maintenance or restoration to remain in working order today. This particular Mk II chassis that Mecum recently listed is a little different, though.

Considered by an expert to be the “most original” of its kind, it was a spare that never actually went racing. It’s had five owners over the years, including Ford itself, and soon it will pass on to a sixth—for a considerable price, of course.

This GT40, dubbed “XGT-3,” was built by Shelby American for Alan Mann Racing ahead of the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. It started life as an Mk I model, with many alterations performed to make it lighter and thus, more competitive. These “lightweight” Mk II cars are distinguished by an aluminum roof, thin-gauge steel chassis, and unique adjustable suspension, among other tweaks, and only three of this specific recipe were ever constructed.

Note the bubble on the roof, specifically placed for Dan Gurney to fit inside the car, though he never ultimately needed to. Gurney would, of course, win Le Mans with Ford the very next year, in a long-tail Mk IV GT40 with a very similar livery to this one.

Ronnie Spain, noted GT40 historian, said that while other Mk II chassis “have been fabulously restored to original configuration … only XGT-3 is in that original condition still.” That makes it a particularly special version of an already special car. If you want to find out how special, wait for it to cross the block as the main attraction of Mecum’s Kissimmee auction on January 16.

