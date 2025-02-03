This 1969 Ford GT40 Race Car Has a Secret Slot Car Track Inside

Slot Mods Raceways is back with a new handmade slot car track that hides inside a vintage car. A couple of years ago, one of Slot Mods’ most popular creations—a circuit built into the body of a replica Porsche 917—sold on Bring a Trailer for an astonishing $205,000. Now, the Detroit-based company has a new model, with another famous racing legend wearing those signature Gulf colors.

Like the Porsche 917, this GT40 features a 1:32-scale replica of the Le Mans pit lane, replete with team garages, pit crews, and fans in the grandstands. There’s foliage outside the circuit, sponsorship signs, and two built-in slots for the remote controls. Also like that 917 and many other Slot Mods creations, the track is housed entirely within the replica Ford. At the push of a button, the GT40’s shell lifts open, revealing the track that’s built into the “chassis” of the car. Even if you aren’t much of a slot car enthusiast, it’s impossible not to be wowed by that.

The Ford GT40 won Le Mans for the fourth time in a row in 1969 with Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver behind the wheel. That would also prove to be the GT40’s final Le Mans victory, ending Ford’s dominance over its European rivals. The Porsche 917KH took the win the very next year, ironically flying the same baby blue-and-orange livery.

According to Slot Mods founder Davie Beattie, the company caters to very high-end clientele with plenty of space for massive dioramas like this—and presumably enough cash to blow 911 GT3 money on a slot car track. Beattie has built bespoke examples for automakers including Ford and Audi, and even made Ford CEO Jim Farley a scale replica of Laguna Seca. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown apparently has a Slot Mods track, too.

The level of craftsmanship in Slot Mods’ tracks is sensational. If you didn’t get too close to this GT40 or peer through its glass, you’d think you were looking at a decommissioned race car. And, like all of Slot Mods’ replica builds, this Ford is a 1:1 scale model that looks identical to the real artifact, with matching scoops and vents, and even working headlights.

Slot Mods didn’t say whether this GT40 was built for a specific client or if it would go on sale at some point. However, its Facebook post mentioned Art Basel, the international for-profit art show, and the next one is in Hong Kong in March. Perhaps that’s where someone will take it home.

