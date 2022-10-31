Stunning 2008 Ford GT Race Car Hits the Auction Block With Style

The first-generation Ford GT supercar is a beautiful machine to look at. It was a faithful recreation of the original racer, but Ford itself never actually entered it into competition. That didn't stop privateers from doing so, and this Robertson Racing 2008 Doran Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car is one of the best examples of track-modified first-gen Ford GTs. It's also for sale, if you have *checks notes* at least $310,000 as of 10:18 AM EST on Oct. 31.

It costs so much money because, first of all, it's a Ford GT. Second, it's not a track-special Miata with a PVC roll cage. No, that's not OK to do even if you use the thread sealant. This GT features a full carbon body, an engine that's a far cry from stock, and a slew of other racing-specific modifications.

It's retired now, which means dentists are going to be all over this thing. You could save it from that fate. Its sister car came third in its class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2011. Come on. You know you want it.

As well as carbon fiber everything, the car features an adjustable rear wing, 18-inch center-lock BBS wheels with slick tires, and Brembo brakes at every corner to ensure strong stopping. The engine has also been changed. Yes, it's a modular 5.0-liter Ford V8, but it's been heavily altered by Elan Power Products. In short, the supercharger is gone, and judging by the choppy idle it now gets its power from an aggressive camshaft. Its precise output is not stated as it's class-specific, subject to change, and not really a representation of what the engine is capable of.

The manual transmission has been ditched along with the blower in favor of an EMCO six-speed sequential transaxle with paddle shifters. Likewise, the suspension is almost all new. The wishbones are custom, the shocks are from Ohlins, and the springs are Eibachs. AP Racing quick jacks also make pit stops less of a hassle.

All of these racing doodads blend into the scenery once the car is all closed-up, though. Just look at it. It may not have an amazing pedigree or formal backing from the Blue Oval, but it's a beautiful machine and a worthy race car. There's still more than a week left to bid, so if you have $1 million burning a hole in your pocket—I know I do— keep your eye on this one.